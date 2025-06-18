La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $14.9 million in its…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $14.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $570.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.6 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.11 billion.

