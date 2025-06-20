Kroger: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $866 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $866 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $45.12 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.38 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share.

