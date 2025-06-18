John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Tuesday reported net income of…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Tuesday reported net income of $68.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $442.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.2 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.35 per share.

