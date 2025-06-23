Jerash: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Monday reported a loss of $153,000…

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Monday reported a loss of $153,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $848,000, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Jerash said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $40 million.

