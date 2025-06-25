Jefferies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $99.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $99.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 43 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.63 billion.

