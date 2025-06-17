Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $222 million.

The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $7.83 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.64 to $3.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $9.33 per share, with revenue expected to be $29 billion.

