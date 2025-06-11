J.Jill: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.7…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.