Is Storing Credit Card Information in Your Internet Browser Safe?

If your credit card information is stored in your internet browser so that you can input it via auto-fill, your…

If your credit card information is stored in your internet browser so that you can input it via auto-fill, your financial information may not be secure.

“If the device is compromised — if someone’s able to put a keylogger or rootkit in there — they can easily bypass any security that (you) may have,” says Scott White, associate professor and director of the cybersecurity program at George Washington University. “If someone gains access to your hardware, to your device, then they’re going to have access to all of that information.”

Some of the actions you can take to keep your financial information safe include disabling auto-fill capabilities in your browser’s settings, clearing your cache and using virtual card numbers.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

What Does It Mean to Store Information in Your Browser?

If you use auto-fill features that allow a web browser, such as Google Chrome or Safari, to bring up your information as you check out online, then you’ve stored information in your browser. Without this auto-fill allowance, you might have to type in your card information manually each time.

Many consumers use tools such as Google Pay, Apple Pay and PayPal to check out online. Although using these platforms also means you won’t have to type in your full card number, this is not the same as storing card information in your browser directly.

Generally, these payment methods are more secure than storing information in your browser, says White.

[Read: Best Store Credit Cards.]

How Could Your Information Fall Into a Fraudster’s Hands?

If you store your credit card information in your browser, an attack that compromises your device or your browser could mean stolen information. For example, you could see your information fall into bad hands if:

You Accidentally Install a Malicious Browser Extension

Browser extensions, which can include ad blockers and productivity tools, might enhance your browsing experience. But at the same time, they can make your information more vulnerable. For example, a browser extension with malicious code can lead to your information being stolen.

To minimize any risks that come with browser extensions, avoid downloading unnecessary applications. For any extensions you regularly use, make sure to verify the developers and keep them updated.

You Fall Victim to a Phishing Attack

A phishing attack could convince a user to share sensitive information or download malware. For example, a user might be led to download a seemingly reputable browser extension, only for that extension to include malware that exposes the user’s personal information.

Your Device Is Stolen

In the case of a stolen device, the existing security on it is important. And if it’s not a password-protected device, a thief could easily gain access to the information stored in the browser.

Even if you have protections in place, you may want to take steps to delete data from your device if it’s compromised. You might be able to do this remotely with a service such as Find My, Apple’s tracking app.

[Read: Best Student Credit Cards.]

How Can You Protect Your Financial Information?

Many strategies can help you avoid being victimized by financial scams. Some protective steps you can take include:

— Clearing your cache regularly. Clearing the cache in your browser means that a bad actor would have access to less information after entering your device. “Not only clearing your history, but clearing your cache every day” is a good idea, White says.

— Using virtual card numbers. Some credit card issuers allow customers to use one-time card numbers when checking out online. “I think that’s generally more secure,” says Yinzhi Cao, associate professor of computer science and technical director of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute.

— Having good device security. “Whether it be a laptop, a phone, an iPad, whatever, you should be looking at passwords — potentially biometrics and encryption — always,” White says. And two-factor authentication is a “must,” he says.

— Using a separate browser for financial transactions. If the convenience of storing information in your browser still feels worth the security trade-off, you can mitigate your risk by using a dedicated browser for your financial information. “Using two different browsers, one browser for more secure-related transactions and the other browser maybe just for personal use” could be helpful, Cao says.

— Keeping your applications and devices up-to-date. Regularly making updates means you’ll benefit from any security fixes. “Keep your system automatic for updates and patches. Make sure that’s not only for your OS system, but it’s also for any application you’re running,”

White says.

If your information is stolen, you’ll want to contact your credit card issuer. In many cases, you can lock your account online or through a mobile app. Practices such as monitoring your accounts and setting up transaction alerts can also help you prevent credit card fraud.

More from U.S. News

Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

What Happens to Your Credit Card Rewards When You Close an Account?

How to Remove a Closed Account From Your Credit Report

Is Storing Credit Card Information in Your Internet Browser Safe? originally appeared on usnews.com