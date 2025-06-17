Implantation Bleeding in Pregnancy: Symptoms and What to Expect

Implantation bleeding during pregnancy refers to the light spotting or bleeding that can happen when a fertilized egg attaches or…

Implantation bleeding during pregnancy refers to the light spotting or bleeding that can happen when a fertilized egg attaches or implants itself to the uterine lining.

“As the fertilized egg burrows into the uterine lining, tiny blood vessels can open up,” says Cynthia Banks, a nurse-midwife at Millie, a maternity clinic in Berkeley, California.

The uterine lining has a lot of blood vessels, and that’s what can cause the bleeding.

Implantation bleeding is normal and not something to worry about since it doesn’t indicate anything about the health of a pregnancy. About 25% of women who are pregnant will have implantation bleeding.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether the bleeding you’re experiencing might be implantation bleeding or something more serious.

When Does Implantation Bleeding During Pregnancy Occur?

Implantation bleeding takes place one to two weeks after conception. It may last just a couple of hours or a couple of days, says Dr. Rikki Baldwin, an OB-GYN with Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Cypress, Texas.

Not every woman will experience implantation bleeding.

Implantation bleeding vs. period bleeding

Because of the time it typically occurs, implantation bleeding can be mistaken for a period.

Here are some ways that implantation bleeding is different from a period:

— Implantation bleeding is light and may look similar to vaginal discharge. Women usually only see it when wiping.

— During your period, you may have enough blood to soak through a pad. With implantation bleeding, you won’t.

— For most women, bleeding lasts a shorter number of days compared with their period.

— The blood is darker red or even brown, compared with the bright red you might see with a period.

Implantation Bleeding Symptoms

Beyond mild cramping (and you may not even have that), you could experience some other symptoms associated with early pregnancy during the time you have implantation bleeding.

These symptoms include:

— Breast tenderness

— Fatigue

— Food cravings or an aversion to food

— Greater sensitivity to smells

— Increased urination

— Nausea

— Vomiting

It’s also possible that you won’t have any symptoms at all.

Can You Have a Positive Pregnancy Test With Implantation Bleeding?

Typically, you won’t have a positive pregnancy test at the time you have implantation bleeding. That’s because pregnancy tests measure the level of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone made by the placenta when you’re pregnant.

“The hormone that results in a positive pregnancy test is produced by the tissue that develops after implantation,” explains Dr. Scott Sullivan, an OB-GYN and division chief for maternal-fetal medicine at INOVA in Fairfax, Virginia.

However, you could have a positive pregnancy test within three to seven days after implantation, Sullivan adds.

For an accurate result, it’s best to wait and take a pregnancy test after you’ve missed your period.

When to See a Health Care Provider for Bleeding During Pregnancy

You don’t need to see a health care provider for implantation bleeding.

“Implantation bleeding is a common occurrence and can result in anxiety and concern for early pregnancy loss,” Sullivan says. “Fortunately, most of the time, bleeding is light and self-limited, with a good pregnancy outcome.”

Yet if you find out you’re pregnant and you don’t have an established relationship with an OB-GYN or certified nurse midwife, now’s the time to set that up.

There are some other signs that indicate you should see a health care provider for bleeding during pregnancy, whether it’s in early or later pregnancy:

— Bleeding that’s heavier than a regular period

— Severe abdominal pain or cramping that lasts more than a few days

— Significant pelvic pain

Other reasons for bleeding in pregnancy

These signs could indicate an ectopic pregnancy. This is a pregnancy that’s located outside of the uterus. The pregnancy might be happening in the abdominal cavity, cervix, fallopian tubes or the ovaries, for example.

Ectopic pregnancies make up about 2% of all pregnancies.

“This is a dangerous situation because it could rupture, resulting in heavy internal bleeding,” Banks says.

Ectopic pregnancies need to be removed from the body with medication or surgery.

Bleeding in early pregnancy also could indicate an infection or pregnancy loss, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

If you’re unsure if the bleeding you experience is implantation bleeding or something else and you’re trying to conceive, it’s a good idea to take a pregnancy test and see a health care provider, Banks adds.

In later pregnancy, light bleeding can be associated with inflammation or a growth on the cervix, according to ACOG. See your OB-GYN to get evaluated.

If you have heavy bleeding later in your pregnancy, let your OB-GYN know immediately or go to the emergency department. That’s because it could indicate a problem with the placenta or pre-term labor.

Bottom Line

Light, temporary implantation bleeding, which occurs when a fertilized egg attached to the lining of your uterus one to two weeks after conception, is not uncommon and is usually not cause for alarm. In fact, approximately 1 in 4 women who become pregnant experience implantation bleeding.

While it can easily be mistaken for a light period, it’s usually much lighter in color and shorter in duration.

If you experience heavier bleeding, pain or other any unusual symptoms, talk to your health care provider immediately.

