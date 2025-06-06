Hurco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

