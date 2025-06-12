How to Vet Real Estate Agents

A real estate transaction is rarely a simple process. For buyers, there are lending programs to sift through, inspections to…

A real estate transaction is rarely a simple process. For buyers, there are lending programs to sift through, inspections to complete, title insurance to buy and closing costs to pay. Meanwhile, sellers need to prepare their home, vet offers and fulfill the requirements of a contract.

While some people try to navigate the process alone, having a good real estate agent by your side can save time and sometimes even money. However, not all agents are created equal.

“Don’t go for sex and sizzle,” says Linda O’Koniewski, CEO of Leading Edge Real Estate, which serves four New England states, including the greater Boston area. She says some agents talk a good game and have flashy websites, but it takes more than that to ensure you get the best deal possible.

Instead, use these tips to vet potential real estate agents:

— Get referrals from friends.

— Check for licensing.

— Have a conversation.

— Look at marketing.

— Consider their expertise.

— Know their style.

— Ask the right questions.

— Understand their pricing.

— Watch for red flags.

Get Referrals From Friends

You could start from scratch and search online for brokerage firms, but a better approach is to ask people you know who recently bought or sold a home.

“See if you can get a personal reference because then you have them pre-vetted,” advises Maria Daou, a licensed associate and broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York City.

Your family and friends can help you identify good agents in your area as well as those to steer clear from.

Check for Licensing

States require real estate professionals to be licensed so, at a bare minimum, you should confirm that your potential agent meets this requirement. This is particularly important if you are referred to an agent who works independently and does not have a business website or other obvious business presence.

Have a Conversation

Selecting a real estate agent without sitting down for a conversation is never wise.

“You should date before you get married,” O’Koniewski says. She recommends people talk to at least three agents before making a decision.

Exchanging emails isn’t the same as talking face-to-face. In-person meetings are the best way to know if you connect with someone and will work well with them.

“If something about them rubbed you the wrong way on the first day, it’s only going to get worse,” Daou says. What’s more, if you don’t feel like they are listening to you during that initial conversation, move on to someone else. When in doubt, “Go with your gut,” Daou advises.

Look at Marketing

If you’re a seller, you want to pay particular attention to how your home will be priced and marketed. Be sure to ask what sort of web presence your home will receive: Will it be promoted on social media or in print advertising? Will open houses will be held?

Also, don’t assume that a larger firm will offer better marketing. “I know there is comfort in a recognizable brand,” says Amanda Rogers, broker/owner of Rogers Neighborhood Realty in Lowell, Michigan. However, that is no guarantee of the level of service you’ll receive. “Sometimes an independent brokerage is going to be more involved in service in their local community,” she says.

“A bigger firm might have the money behind it for marketing,” according to Daou, but they may have to spread those funds across more properties. “A smart smaller brokerage could have fewer listings and pay a lot more attention [to each one].”

Consider Their Expertise

Just because an agent is legally able to handle all types of transactions, that doesn’t mean they will be good at them.

“A rental broker can be very different than a sale broker,” Daou says.

Look for an agent who specializes in the type of transaction you are trying to complete, and also consider whether they regularly work in your geographic area. Both can help ensure the agent has their finger on the pulse of the buying and selling trends that are applicable to your situation.

“A good agent isn’t an inspector, but they know houses,” according to O’Koniewski. Because of that, an experienced agent may be able to identify potential problems before they arise.

Know Their Style

Your conversation with agents should help reveal how they approach their work.

While their personality is important — “You’re going to be spending a lot of time with them,” Daou says — it is their working style that you should specifically ask about.

Find out how hands-on the agent is, what methods they use to communicate and how often you will hear from them. Then consider whether their working style matches your preferences. Some people get nervous if they don’t have regular updates while others may feel smothered by an agent who is calling continually.

Ask the Right Questions

You can get insight into all the above considerations by asking the right questions during interviews of agents. Start with the following:

— How much experience do you have in the area?

— How much experience do you have with my type of property?

— Do you normally work with buyers, sellers or renters?

— How many transactions have you handled this year?

— How do you communicate with clients?

— Will you be my point of contact throughout the sales process, or will I work with a transaction agent after the property is under contract?

— Who covers for you when you are out of town?

— Can I speak to your last three clients as references?

If an agent is new, ask if they have a mentor or a co-buyer or co-seller agent who works alongside them, Rogers advises. “In that case, you’d be getting the benefit of two agents,” she says.

Understand Their Pricing

In the past, sellers would typically cover the commissions for both the buyer and seller agents. That usually totaled about 5%-6% of the purchase price.

However, the pricing landscape is changing. A legal settlement last year means that sellers are no longer automatically expected to pay the buyer agent’s fee. Plus, some brokerages are experimenting with different fee structures, including lower commissions, flat fees and hourly rates.

All this means that you could find significant differences in commissions and fees between brokers. Don’t automatically select the agent with the lowest cost, though. Some agents may provide a lower level of service to go along with their lower price.

“Understand what you’re getting for that commission,” Rogers says.

Buyers will need to sign an agreement with their agent before touring any homes, and this agreement will outline their agent’s costs. You won’t necessarily have to pay that out-of-pocket, though.

“That is very rare, and I have not actually seen that happen yet,” Rogers says. “We’re still seeing sellers covering it one way or another.”

Watch for Red Flags

Finally, keep an eye open for any red flags during your initial interactions with agents.

One of those can be an offer to sell a home as a private listing according to O’Koniewski. Sometimes called a “private exclusive,” this strategy keeps a house off the open market as an agent offers it for sale through their network. It promises to maintain seller privacy and generate buyer interest.

“It sounds so compelling, (but) the sellers are being totally bamboozled,” O’Koniewski says. Keeping a property off the open market limits potential buyers and may result in a lower selling price, she adds.

Another red flag is an agent who is slow to return calls or fails to provide clear information.

“I think communication is a huge part of what we do and what makes a good agent,” Rogers said. If someone doesn’t call you back on the same day, look for an agent who will.

