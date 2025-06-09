How to Naturally Increase Testosterone in Men

No amount of sleep is enough. Sex is much less interesting than it used to be. You wonder if you…

No amount of sleep is enough. Sex is much less interesting than it used to be. You wonder if you have depression. At work, you aren’t as sharp as you used to be, and struggle to focus throughout the day. You try to exercise, but you aren’t really making progress. In fact, it seems like you’re gaining weight. All of this makes you feel less like yourself, and you can tell your self-esteem is going down because of it.

These are some of the issues you might experience with low testosterone, a hormone responsible for a variety of functions in our bodies. Men especially might notice this change as they get older, and maybe even have concerns dismissed as typical aging or just burnout from the stressors of life.

Age can impact our hormone levels, sometimes resulting in low testosterone. For some men, low levels may be successfully adjusted with testosterone replacement therapy, but for other men, natural remedies are a valid route to consider. We talked to experts about the impact of losing testosterone and how to increase levels naturally. Here’s what they want men struggling with “low T” to know.

What Is Low Testosterone?

Testosterone is an important male hormone made by the testicles, and it plays a role in several body functions. It’s responsible for libido and fertility, bone mass, fat distribution, strengthening muscles, building muscle mas and producing sperm and red blood cells. (Women also produce testosterone, though typically in smaller amounts.)

It can be easy to assume that testosterone has a limited role in the body but many experts say that’s just not the case.

“Testosterone is not just about libido or muscle,” says Dr. Justin Houman, board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained men’s sexual and reproductive health specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “It’s a cornerstone of male vitality, cognitive function and long-term health.”

And that cornerstone is what makes low testosterone so concerning for men.

“When left untreated, low testosterone can lead to fatigue, depression, weight gain, brain fog, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction and even increased risk of osteoporosis,” says Dr. Maria Uloko, board-certified urologist and sexual health expert in Beverly Hills. “And it doesn’t just affect physical health. It can impact relationships, motivation and overall quality of life.”

While statistics vary on how many men are impacted by low testosterone, ranging from 10% to 40% of the male population, experts agree that low testosterone is common, especially as you age.

“By the time men are in their 60s and 70s, that percentage increases significantly,” says Uloko. “But here’s the thing. This isn’t just about aging. Stress, sleep deprivation, metabolic conditions and even environmental toxins can lower testosterone at any age. I see men in their 30s and 40s with low T all the time.”

How Can I Raise My Testosterone Levels Fast?

Maybe a routine blood test identified low T as the culprit behind some of your symptoms, or maybe you got tested after experiencing some of the telltale signs. Regardless, you might wonder how you can raise your testosterone levels quickly, and possibly without medication. Uloko shares that hormone replacement medication can raise levels “more quickly.”

However, some people experience side effects from hormone replacement therapy, including tiredness, breast enlargement and other concerns. So, natural alternatives can be worth investigating.

Lifestyle changes

— Reducing abdominal fat

— Managing stress

— Increasing physical activity

— Improving sleep

“In certain cases, testosterone levels can be improved fairly quickly through lifestyle interventions,” says Houman. “Reducing abdominal fat, managing stress and increasing physical activity — especially resistance training — can all boost testosterone naturally.”

And don’t underestimate the power of sleep when it comes to naturally improving testosterone levels.

“As testosterone production occurs during sleep, ensuring adequate sleep at night is a fundamental way to optimize testosterone production,” says Dr. Emily Tan, an endocrinologist at Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Orange County. “A healthy reproductive system requires that an individual be optimal for reproduction. Chronic illness, hospitalizations and other medical conditions or medications may result in lower testosterone production.”

However, it can be a bit complicated to tell someone struggling with sleep due to low T that the solution to low T is sleep, creating a chicken and the egg scenario. But, it’s worth talking to your doctor about the role a lack of sleep can be having on your hormone levels, and what steps you can take to naturally improve it.

What Foods Increase Testosterone?

When it comes to lifestyle changes that you can easily control, the food you eat may have an impact on increasing testosterone levels, especially when you focus on eating a balanced diet.

“Think whole, nutrient-dense foods that support hormone production,” says Uloko. “Foods rich in zinc,healthy fats and vitamin D are all supportive. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower help the body metabolize estrogen, which can support a more balanced testosterone profile.”

Tan agrees, reminding patients that maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise has far-reaching impacts on the body.

“Conclusive evidence-based recommendations regarding specific food or supplements for maintaining or increasing testosterone are lacking,” she says. “Society guidelines do not establish specific recommendations for specific foods to increase testosterone levels. Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for overall health, including reproductive health.”

If you are looking to add healthier options to your plate that might support testosterone levels, experts say foods high in zinc, vitamin D and omega-3s are all great additions. Consider:

— Oysters

— Egg yolks

— Salmon

— Avocado

— Olive oil

— Broccoli

— Brussels sprouts

— Cauliflower

Some research has even shown that low-fat diets can actually decrease testosterone levels in men.

Which Vitamins Boost Testosterone?

Prioritizing healthy foods in your diet is a great way to ensure that your body is receiving the support it needs to function properly, but when diet alone can’t provide adequate nutrients, supplements might be helpful.

According to some research., the following supplements may be helpful for increasing testosterone:

— Vitamin D

— Zinc

— Magnesium

— Ashwagandha

“Zinc and magnesium support testosterone synthesis and are often deficient in men with low T,” explains Uloko. “Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps reduce cortisol, a stress hormone that suppresses testosterone, and has been shown to increase testosterone in clinical studies. But supplements should always be tailored to the individual. Testing and supervision matter.”

For patients considering adding vitamins or supplements to their daily routine, experts remind them that it’s important you understand the side effects and work with your medical provider to establish the right form of care prior to taking any additional medication, especially since many supplements aren’t FDA approved.

“Some supplements may actually be detrimental and reduce a man’s own testicular testosterone production and should be avoided,” says Tan. “These would be anything which contains testosterone or any testosterone derivative, as ingestion of these would result in shutting down the body’s inherent testicular testosterone production.”

Bottom Line

Keep in mind that research behind low testosterone is ongoing, so it’s important that you discuss any concerns you have about your health or symptoms with your medical provider. Additional hormone testing might be beneficial to have a clearer picture of your overall levels and health.

“Guidelines do not advise on routine testosterone testing in healthy men,” says Tan. “Low total testosterone level on lab tests may not be uncommon, especially if lab testing is done inappropriately later in the day or if lab testing is done in the setting of acute illness or hospitalization. A single low testosterone level is not sufficient to make a diagnosis or initiate treatment. Careful evaluation and follow up is essential.”

Given how common low testosterone can be, follow up care or further testing isn’t something you need to feel embarrassed about.

“If something feels off — energy, drive, mood, sex life — it’s worth investigating,” says Uloko. “Testosterone is a hormone, not a personality trait. There’s no shame in getting support.”

