How to Find a Real Estate Agent

When it comes to buying or selling your home, hiring a professional to guide you through the process can save you money and headaches. It pays to have someone on your side who’s well-versed in the nuances of the market and can help ensure you get the best possible deal.

Of course, you have the option to purchase a home without an agent’s help or put your house on the market as for sale by owner. But if you’re not familiar with the buying or selling process, you may skip necessary steps, whether it’s failing to fix peeling paint or missing a deadline for due diligence when you’re under contract. You may also find that you’re not on an even playing field when it comes to negotiating the deal, which means you could ultimately pay more for the purchase or make less money in a sale.

Not every agent will be the right fit for you. Here’s what you need to know about searching for top real estate agents, interviewing potential candidates and understanding what services you can expect:

Getting Started

The first step to finding the right real estate agent is determining the type of help you’ll need. A real estate agent can serve as your guide from start to finish during the home purchase or sale process, so don’t be afraid to start reaching out to potential agents even when you’re still not quite ready to put your house on the market or haven’t figured out which lender is best for you.

For first-time homebuyers, a real estate agent can often help you assess different mortgage programs. You can use her as a knowledgeable sounding board to talk through your financial concerns and needs before you apply for preapproval for a loan. Your agent can then help narrow the search for best-fit homes within your budget.

For sellers, bringing an agent into the fold sooner rather than later eliminates the possibility of unnecessary steps in prepping a house for the market. During initial interviews, your agent will likely tour your house and tell you which updates, repairs and renovations will help you get top dollar for the property.

Talking to a Lender

Whether you talk to a lender before or after you’ve found the right real estate agent will be based on your comfort level.

If you are unsure how to best navigate the process of applying for mortgage preapproval and determining your budget, an experienced real estate agent can help you find the loan products that will keep homeownership affordable for you — not to mention the lenders and mortgage brokers that have a strong track record.

“That person is also going to have unbelievable relationships that have been built and fostered for years,” says Dawn McKenna, a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty who works throughout the Chicago metro area as well as in Naples, Florida.

If you’ve had a mortgage before and feel confident with a specific lender and the programs offered, preapproval before you even speak with a real estate agent can help the process move faster.

Either way, you want to be aware of your financial situation before you talk to a real estate agent. Have the documents you’ll need to apply for a loan on hand, including bank statements, pay stubs and a credit report that will help determine your budget.

Agent, Realtor or Broker?

A real estate agent by any other name is still an agent, whether you more often hear Realtor, broker or licensed real estate salesperson. The differences are in affiliation or certification level.

Here’s the basic breakdown:

— Real estate agent.An agent is anyone who holds a license to practice real estate issued by his or her state.

— Licensed real estate salesperson.This requires the same certification as a real estate agent. The “licensed salesperson” title is more common in some parts of the U.S. — most notably theNew York City area.

— Realtor. Only members of the National Association of Realtors can call themselves a Realtor. The trade association reports that it has more than 1.5 million members, so you’ll likely come across more than a few Realtors in your search.

— Associate broker. An associate broker has undergone a certain amount of extra education and hours of experience and may have had to pass an additional exam.

— Broker. To achieve broker status, a real estate agent needs more hours of experience, additional education and, in many cases, demonstrated leadership abilities among other agents. Brokers also typically earn additional certification to be able to take on the title. Some states only allow one broker per real estate firm, and that person is typically the head of the company.

Whether you’re buying or selling, you may want to find a real estate agent who works exclusively with clients on that side of the transaction — an exclusive buyer’s agent, for example. Other times, you may find that an agent works on a team, which allows individuals to specialize in either sales or purchases while still remaining united to help give you full service. A team may also employ unlicensed pros to help with marketing, showing the house and more.

In nontraditional real estate brokerage companies like Redfin, you’re still dealing with licensed agents in the transaction, though there will likely be non-agents working with you as well to handle tasks like scheduling, marketing and more.

Where to Look

Begin your search by asking friends, family members or neighbors if they can recommend any agents. Even if you get a glowing review from a friend, talk with a few different agents before you decide on one.

“You should talk to a few agents before making a decision about who to work with to make sure that they are a good fit to help you,” wrote Aundrea Paskett, a real estate agent with Re/Max Professionals in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, in an email.

You can also look online or around your neighborhood. Here are a few places to find real estate agents:

— Local magazines and area “top 10” or “best of” lists

— Local or regional real estate association websites

— For sale signs in your neighborhood

— Neighbors who recently moved in or sold their home

If you use a nontraditional brokerage like Redfin, you’ll be put in touch with someone once you’ve contacted the company, but you can still set up interviews to ensure the person you’ll primarily be working with is a good fit.

An online search or inquiry with a brokerage can also help you narrow your search to your specific needs, like a military relocation specialist, a listing agent who focuses on helping seniors downsize or a bilingual agent.

Call to set up an interview with each of your potential agents and know that the vetting process can start even before you’ve sat down. If an agent’s social media accounts or descriptions of homes in listings don’t necessarily make you feel like it’s a good fit, keep that in mind and see if the interview changes your mind.

“Relatability is a big deal right now, and (buyers) want the house and the agent to be relatable,” McKenna says.

Questions to Ask an Agent

Go into that initial meeting with your potential real estate agent armed with questions that will help you gauge the person’s experience, knowledge of your area and whether she’ll be a good fit for you in terms of personality and communication.

Whether you’re buying or selling, you want to feel confident that your agent is going to advocate for you and work in your best interests.

For a successful deal, you must be willing to trust your real estate agent. If you are hesitant about doing so, maybe that agent isn’t the right fit for you.

“In the initial meeting, you should ask questions about their experience level. This will help get to know them, assess their knowledge, and help you avoid hiring the wrong agent,” Paskett says.

Here are some questions you should ask a potential agent:

— How long have you been a real estate agent? Especially if you’re buying or selling for the first time, you want to know the level of experience and how much you can rely on your agent, Realtor or broker to guide you.

— How many transactions have you done in the past two years? Paskett recommends this question, as it can help determine the level of experience the agent has.

— What’s your average number of clients at one time? You want to know you’ll be able to contact your agent when needed, and you don’t want to be passed over for other clients. If the agent has a long client list, ask how they balance the load and if there are other team members who assist.

— What area do you cover? An agent’s experience is only helpful if he’s familiar with the area you’re buying or selling in. If your agent isn’t familiar with the neighborhoods you’re considering, find someone who is.

— Do you have resources to help with inspections, closings and lenders, as well as other resources that may come up during this process? A good real estate agent will help you through the entire process and have professionals they recommend for necessary steps up to the point of closing and beyond.

— What type of communication do you prefer? You want to know how best to communicate with your agent for speedy responses. Many agents take advantage of texting to be able to verify details quickly and easily, but if you prefer phone calls or emails, find an agent who can accommodate.

— If you are out of town or take a vacation, do you have a backup agent who can fill in for you? Timing is everything once your house is under contract, so any scheduled time off for your agent should be communicated well in advance with an alternate agent that’s in town, Paskett says.

When interviewing agents, it’s also important to understand the recent changes to how real estate commissions work. In 2024, the NAR updated its policies around real estate agent commission as part of a lawsuit settlement in March 2024. Under the new protocols, commissions paid to the seller’s agent are no longer allowed to be split. Now, commissions are negotiated at the start and must be included in the written agreement between you and the agent.

Here are some questions to ask a potential agent about commission:

— What is your listing brokerage compensation? This helps sellers understand what they’re paying their listing agent directly for marketing, negotiation and representation,” Misty Darling, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Innovations in Indianola, Iowa, wrote in an email.

— What is your buyer agency compensation model? According to Darling, buyers should understand if their agent charges a flat fee, a percentage or an hourly rate, as well as how it will be paid. “We see agents predominantly following a percentage of the sale,” Darling added.

— How do you recommend approaching buyer broker compensation? This is now negotiable, and Darling emphasizes the importance of understanding the strategy. “We coach our sellers that the buyer broker fee doesn’t have to be fixed — it can be structured to reward strong offers and aligned interests,” she explained.

— What happens if the seller doesn’t offer enough to cover your fee? The seller doesn’t have to cover the entire fee. Darling explains that this clarifies whether the buyer may owe money out of pocket or if the agent will adjust their fee accordingly.

— What services are included in your fee? Buyers and sellers should know what value the agent brings to the table. “Not all agents and brokers do the same thing,” Darling added.

Getting References

Follow up the initial meeting by checking references and reviews on sites like Zillow or realtor.com. Don’t be afraid to dig deep to explore the agent’s experience, credentials and history in terms of recent sales, news coverage and potential problems that might rule them out for you.

Positive reviews are valuable, but look out for patterns mentioned in negative or mediocre reviews. Some negative reviews more so reflect on the client’s own issues than the agent, but similar problems across multiple client experiences can reveal some red flags. These red flags could include:

— Poor communication skills

— Lack of availability

— Disinterest once a deal is under contract

— Frequent disagreements with other agents

Online reviews shouldn’t be the only information you get, however. An agent will provide you with a list of satisfied clients who have worked with them in the past. Follow up on those references by calling, asking about the experience and the smoothness of the transaction. Don’t be afraid to ask about what might have gone wrong or what the person wishes could have been different.

Making Sure Your Agent Is Legit

So much of the real estate process now occurs online, from browsing listings to finding an agent. Even the entire process of touring properties, making an offer and closing on the property can be conducted digitally. It’s reasonable to want to be sure the agent you choose isn’t a scammer. Here are a few ways to verify your agent and the company he or she works for:

— Ask to see the agent’s real estate license. All real estate agents are licensed by the state in which they work to engage in real estate transactions. You can ask to see proof of this license to ensure an agent has the proper training.

— Look up the brokerage’s information. All real estate agents are associated with a real estate brokerage, which will also have additional licensing. Contact the company to verify that the agent works there, and check online reviews of the brokerage to ensure the company is a reputable one to be associated with. If it’s a national brokerage, be sure to review the information for the local office from which your agent works.

— Ask for references about how the agent does business. While you’re checking references, ask if the agent’s practices involved anything out of the ordinary: Was payment required before closing on the property? Did the agent represent both the buyer and seller in a transaction? These could be signs of an agent who isn’t necessarily working in your best interest.

Reviewing the Contract

If you’re selling a home, you’ll be asked to sign a contract with your listing agent that establishes the total commission you’ll pay upon sale of the property, the length of time the agent has to sell the property before the contract runs out and other responsibilities of both you and the agent.

With recent shifts in how commissions are handled, it’s more important than ever to double-check what, if anything, you’re offering to a buyer’s agent, and make sure that offer is clearly documented in the contract. The listing agreement reflects the listing brokerage compensation only — not a combined total commission — and the buyer broker compensation is separate and fully negotiable, even if a specific amount is noted in the listing agreement, according to Darling.

Be sure the contract you sign includes all the specifics you discussed with your agent, like a specific marketing plan for the home. This will help keep both you and your agent from disagreeing on expectations later.

“We coach our sellers to approach buyer broker compensation strategically. One approach we use is performance-based: bring us a strong offer, and you’ll be rewarded. If the offer is weak, that will be reflected in how we negotiate the fee,” Darling explained. “This strategy puts the seller in control and can help attract more serious, competitive buyers.”

As a homebuyer, you will need to sign an agreement with your buyer’s agent before touring any homes. This agreement is required for both in-person and virtual tours but isn’t necessary to stop by an open house and ask questions. The buyer’s agreement will spell out their commission or fee structure, although you may be able to negotiate for the seller to cover this expense.

“Buyers should ask their agent whether they’re willing to negotiate the fee into the offer — especially if the listing doesn’t fully cover the agent’s compensation,” Darling wrote. “It’s also important to understand what services are included and ensure there’s alignment between the value being provided and the compensation being requested.”

Whether you’re a buyer or seller, if you have signed a contract with your agent and no longer wish to work with him or her, discuss with your agent whether formally ending the contract is possible. In the case of selling a home, you may have to wait until the time period specified in the contract is over to sell your house with a new agent; otherwise, the original agent would still have the right to a fair split of the commission.

If you have no formal agreement with your real estate agent, you have no obligation if you choose to move on with another. When possible, of course, avoid burning bridges and make a call or send an email notifying any agent you’ve been working with that you’ve chosen to work with someone else. This will help you avoid continued calls and texts, and it keeps real estate agents from feeling like they’ve been ghosted.

Preparing to Buy or Sell

With an agent selected, it’s time to move forward with the process of buying, selling or both. Agents will begin scouring listings for houses that fit a buyer’s needs, and they will instruct sellers on the work needed to make a property ready for sale. Work to prepare a home for sale can include:

— Painting walls

— Exterior landscaping

— Moderate renovations for outdated rooms

— Decluttering interior spaces

— Deep-clean of the entire house

— Staging the home

With the right repairs completed, a serious conversation about what your home is truly worth will help you avoid overpricing the property, which can leave it sitting on the market for too long. You need an agent who’s willing to have that honest conversation from the start to help ensure a successful sale.

As you’re touring homes to purchase, your agent will also guide the way for putting together an offer when you’ve found the right one, including price, conditions and other expectations. The agent will then contact the seller’s agent to submit the offer and be in touch with you as negotiations take place. You make all final decisions regarding price and whether to accept a counteroffer, counter that or walk away.

Once you go under contract, your agent will help you navigate the steps leading to the closing date, including scheduling a home inspection, working with the title insurance company and answering questions from the lender to ensure you get to the closing table.

A key part of your success is your agent’s ability to work with other agents and brokers in the area. If your agent has a reputation for being difficult, expect it to show during the tour and negotiation process.

Ask the agent about his ability to work with other agents on the opposite side of a deal — if he talks about winning or fighting with the other side rather than respect and professionalism to reach a successful deal, that could be a potential problem. You don’t want to lose out on a property because your agent has a hard time working with others.

How Much Will a Real Estate Agent Cost You?

Until recently, sellers usually paid all agent fees out of the proceeds of the sale. Those fees were often between 5% and 6% of the agreed-upon sales price. However, changes were implemented last year with a legal settlement involving NAR and multiple-listing services.

How do real estate agents get paid? Agents are still paid on commission, but buyers must now sign an upfront agreement outlining their agent’s fees before they even tour a home. Agents also cannot advertise whether they will split commissions on MLS listings. Buyers could still ask sellers to pay their agent’s fee, but that will have to be negotiated between the two parties. The days of sellers automatically picking up the tab are legally over.

For sellers, these changes could mean more money in their pockets. With no obligation to pay a commission to a buyer’s agent, home sellers may cut their costs in half — from 5%-6% of the sale price down to 2.5%-3%.

Buyers, on the other hand, may find they now have an additional out-of-pocket cost at closing. Unless negotiated with the seller, a buyer will need to pay their agent’s fee. What’s more, that cost can’t be financed and rolled into a mortgage.

There were assumptions that fees would drop because of the NAR settlement, but that hasn’t been the case everywhere. “We’ve actually seen rates on both the buyer and listing sides increase in many markets, including ours,” Darling said.

This is because compensation is no longer lumped together or assumed. “Now, there are direct conversations and intentional agreements happening on both sides,” Darling wrote. “Agents are being required to clearly articulate their value proposition — and when they do that well, clients are often willing to pay more for trusted guidance and service.”

In a break with tradition, some brokerages opt to pay their agents a salary instead. As the largest nontraditional brokerage in the U.S., Redfin charges a listing fee of just 1% to 1.5% of the sale price, excluding the buyer agent’s fees. Factoring in the buyer’s agent, as the seller, you pay 4% in total commission.

Update 06/27/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.