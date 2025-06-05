Made a Mistake on Your Taxes? Here’s How to File an Amended Tax Return

It’s best to get your tax return right the first time, but mistakes happen. When they do, it may be…

It’s best to get your tax return right the first time, but mistakes happen. When they do, it may be necessary to file an amended return.

An amended return is a taxpayer’s opportunity to receive any unclaimed refund or correct an instance of underpayment after they’ve filed and the due date to file has passed.

[Related:10 Common Life Events That Can Impact Your Taxes]

Why File an Amended Return

If you find a mistake in your tax return, you can submit an amended return, and you generally have three years after the filing deadline to do so.

Taxpayers often amend returns because reissued or amended income forms may come later in the filing season or after the filing deadline. In addition, job changes, health issues and other life events that have tax consequences could have been overlooked.

You may also find that after the filing deadline you qualified for tax breaks you missed, which means you can amend your return to receive a refund.

“If correcting the mistake will generate a small refund, the taxpayer may not want to spend the amount a preparer would charge to fix the error,” says Trish Evenstad, enrolled agent at Evenstad Tax & Financial Services in Wisconsin. “If the mistake will generate a balance due for the taxpayer, however, it is best to file the amended return.”

How to File an Amended Return

To amend a return, first gather relevant documents. For example, if you failed to report a portion of your income last year, you might include the omitted W-2. Then, use Form 1040-X to amend your return.

You can submit your amended return electronically or by mail, but experts suggest doing it electronically whenever possible. You can file an amended return electronically as long as you e-filed the original return, Evenstad says.

“The IRS is becoming more electronically driven and has the ability to track and monitor changes to returns and mismatch of information faster than ever,” says John P. Schultz, certified public accountant at Genske Mulder & Company in California.

“If you receive new information that does not match your original filing and it creates an additional liability, the IRS will come knocking on your door with penalties and interest requests in hand, so it’s always better to stay ahead of their actions and have them in your good graces,” he adds.

Tax professionals can help taxpayers respond to IRS correspondence regarding errors in previous returns, determine the tax liability implications of a newly discovered mistake and execute the appropriate amending or superseding process.

[Related:Are Your Chances of Getting Audited Lower in 2025?]

What to Expect When You Amend a Return

You can file an amended return within three years of the date you filed your original return or within two years after you paid any taxes you owe — but the sooner, the better.

“As soon as they discover the mistake you should take action to correct it,” Evenstad says. “Penalties and interest are accumulating daily, so the sooner the better to fix a mistake.”

The IRS says it takes about four months to process amended returns but be aware that it could take much longer.

“If everything is OK, they should process those electronically filed amended returns within a 16-week period. That’s the goal they set for themselves; however, they also say if there are more errors or special circumstances, it could take longer,” says Larry Harris, former director, tax services at Parsec Financial in North Carolina. “If that’s the case, I think it goes into a pile, the IRS has to correspond with the taxpayer, which could go on for years.”

More from U.S. News

How to File a Tax Extension

Here’s What You Can Learn From the Taxes You Filed in 2025

Should You Be Making Quarterly Tax Payments?

Made a Mistake on Your Taxes? Here’s How to File an Amended Tax Return originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.