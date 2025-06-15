How to Discuss Disagreements When Applying to Law School

Lawyers tend to relish a good debate. While some legal roles are more combative than others, good lawyers never shy…

Lawyers tend to relish a good debate.

While some legal roles are more combative than others, good lawyers never shy away from conflict. From courtrooms to corporate boardrooms, they stand up for their clients’ interests even when it’s difficult.

In an era of increasing partisanship and contentious campus issues, law school admissions offices are wary of applicants who lack the maturity to handle disagreements constructively. A law student who lashes out at colleagues or campus speakers can harm the school’s reputation or even threaten campus safety.

Thus, some law schools, like the University of Texas–Austin School of Law and the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, have application questions that ask applicants how they have handled conflicts or engaged with others with whom they disagree.

Here are some do’s and don’ts about writing about disagreements, whether in response to an essay prompt or interview question.

Do Present the Points of Disagreement Concisely

A key legal skill in any dispute is to get to the heart of the issue. You will have limited space to explain the disagreement at hand, so efficiently lay out the most relevant facts.

If it takes a lot of context to explain a disagreement, then choose a simpler example. This isn’t the time for a story where “you had to be there” to understand what was going on.

Don’t Present Only Your Side

Law students should be open-minded and able to look at any issue from multiple sides. Many legal processes focus on searching for the truth, or resolving disputes fairly, by weighing testimony and other evidence from people who don’t see eye-to-eye.

So, if you are writing about a conflict in which you have a firm stance, be sure to convey that you understand other viewpoints. Presenting a fair view from someone with whom you strongly disagree is a great way to show you’d do well in law school.

Do Explain the Argument Calmly and Fairly

It can be hard to write impartially about a conflict that is close to your heart. But writing about a blowup in a one-sided way can lower your credibility and turn off a reader.

Instead, choose a conflict that you feel comfortable writing about objectively, even if the stakes were high. If you can compose yourself to write dispassionately, then your strongest points will be even more impactful.

Don’t Come Across as Wishy-Washy

Sometimes law school applicants go overboard in their empathy. They strive to seem inoffensive by saying that all opinions are equally valid or hiding their own political views.

If you are genuinely apolitical, or indifferent about the situation you are describing, there is no need to take a side or feign emotion.

But if your resume makes you seem like someone who would have a clear viewpoint about the disagreement, running away from your beliefs would look weak or disingenuous. Lawyers tend to be fighters, not fence-sitters.

Do Express the Outcome of the Conflict

Not every conflict results in a compromise. That’s OK. But if you can’t show that you came to some sort of understanding or changed your perspective, then you might seem stubborn or unpersuasive.

So, be sure to include the aftermath of the disagreement. Did you manage to find some common ground or a way to move forward, even if neither side gave way?

While questions about disagreements can be tricky, they present a great way for you to show law schools how you treat others, even when emotions are running high.

Law schools seek students who can hold their ground without losing their cool. In a world in which many people isolate themselves from those who think differently, show that you have the confidence and curiosity to build bridges instead of walls.

