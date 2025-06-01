How Many Law Schools Should You Apply To?

The law school admissions process is both competitive and capricious. Given that there are roughly 200 accredited law schools in…

The law school admissions process is both competitive and capricious. Given that there are roughly 200 accredited law schools in the U.S., it can be daunting to choose which schools to target.

A good rule of thumb is to apply to at least a dozen law schools: five reaches, five midrange schools and two safety schools.

Comparing your grades and standardized test scores against schools’ medians is a good starting point for determining whether a school is within reach.

To decide where to apply specifically, weed out schools whose location, offerings or culture align poorly with your own interests and career goals. Three years is a long time to spend somewhere you feel out of place.

Dividing Between Reaches and Safeties

Reach Schools

Reach law schools are highly competitive, admitting applicants with average GPAs and LSAT scores that may be higher than your own. Keep your expectations realistic, but don’t be afraid to apply to some reach schools. There’s no harm in taking a chance, and if you receive no rejections you may wonder whether you could have aimed higher.

If a dream school is a bit of a reach, consider applying early decision. And even if you don’t get in, keep in mind that being waitlisted is not the end of the road in law school admissions.

Midrange Schools

The core of your list should include several midrange law schools. These are schools at which your odds of admission are good but not assured.

Too many applicants neglect midrange law schools because they are so focused on their dream schools. Select these schools carefully, since they may present your best options.

Don’t rule out schools you haven’t heard of — many great law schools are far from household names. Carefully research each law school’s website to find out more about what it offers.

Safety Schools

Finally, be sure to apply to at least one or two safety schools, where your chances of acceptance are solid. Start by looking at less-selective schools that serve your target job market or would cost less for you to attend.

When Is it Worth Applying to More Law Schools?

Many applicants apply to 15 to 20 law schools, and some add even more. Besides the cost and effort required, there is no disadvantage to applying to more schools.

If you have a wide gap between your GPA and LSAT score, it can be challenging to determine your odds at a target law school. The best approach for “splitters” like this is to apply to more schools, knowing that admissions offices may differ in how much weight they put on each factor.

Likewise, you may want to broaden your target list if you feel you have unique strengths that compensate for lower numbers, like a distinctive background or relevant work experience. Such soft factors may stand out to some admissions officers more than others.

The same might apply if a criminal or disciplinary issue complicates your candidacy.

Reasons to Send Out Fewer Applications

Some applicants may choose to apply to only a handful of schools, particularly if they are focused on a narrow geographic range or are seeking law schools with specific programs or legal clinics.

Application fees can quickly add up to a substantial sum, even if some of your fees are waived.

Moreover, while law school applications tend to have the same basic elements like a personal statement and resume, some have extra essays or other quirks that require additional thought and effort.

To keep a high number of applications manageable, focus on a few at a time, reusing or adapting materials when possible.

No matter how many schools you apply to, make sure they are schools you would gladly attend. Unlike college applicants who are anxious to receive at least one acceptance, law school applicants tend to have other career options. If you are disappointed with your results, you can always take time off to strengthen your candidacy and reapply later.

