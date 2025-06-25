How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 6/25/2025

U.S. stocks hung near their all-time high as financial markets caught a breath following two big days bolstered by hopes…

U.S. stocks hung near their all-time high as financial markets caught a breath following two big days bolstered by hopes that the Israel-Iran war will not disrupt the global flow of crude oil.

The S&P 500 barely budged on Wednesday and is sitting just 0.8% below its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Oil prices stabilized after plunging by roughly $10 per barrel in the prior two days. Stock indexes fell modestly in Europe after rising in Asia, and Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.02 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,092.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.59 points, or 0.2%, to 42,982.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 61.02 points, or 0.3%, to 19,973.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.03 points, or 1.2%, to 2,136.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 124.32 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 775.61 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 526.14 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.92 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 210.53 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 438.21 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 662.76 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 93.97 points, or 4.2%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.