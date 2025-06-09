How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/9/2025

U.S. stocks drifted closer to their record as the world’s two largest economies begin talks on trade that could help…

U.S. stocks drifted closer to their record as the world’s two largest economies begin talks on trade that could help avoid a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday and is 2.3% below the record it reached in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Markets are waiting to hear what comes of trade talks between the United States and China taking place in London. Treasury yields slipped after a survey suggested consumers’ expectations for coming inflation eased. Chinese stocks rose, while indexes were mixed across the rest of Asia and Europe.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.52 points, or 0.1%, to 6,005.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,761.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 61.28 points, or 0.3%, to 19,591.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.20 points, or 0.6%, to 2,144.45.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.25 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 217.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 280.44 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.71 points, or 3.8%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.