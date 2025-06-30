How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/30/2025

The U.S. stock market added to its record as Wall Street closed out a second straight winning month. The S&P…

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Monday in its first trading after completing a stunning rebound from its springtime sell-off of roughly 20%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

Oracle helped lead the way after saying it’s off to a strong start in its fiscal year. Banks were also solid in their first trading after the Federal Reserve said they’re financially strong enough to survive a downturn in the economy. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.88 points, or 0.5%, to 6,204.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.50 points, or 0.6%, to 44,094.77.

The Nasdaq composite rose 96.27 points, or 0.5%, to 20,369.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.51 points, or 0.1%, to 2,175.04.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 323.32 points, or 5.5%.

The Dow is up 1,550.55 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,058.94 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.12 points, or 2.5%.

