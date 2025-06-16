How International Students Can Get Into U.S. Medical Schools

The path to medical school is never one-size-fits-all, and that’s especially true for applicants who earned their undergraduate degree outside…

The path to medical school is never one-size-fits-all, and that’s especially true for applicants who earned their undergraduate degree outside of the U.S.

Fifty-three U.S. medical schools accept out-of-state, Canadian and international students, according to the Association of American Medical College’s Medical School Admission Requirements platform. Furthermore, according to a 2024 cross-sectional study, 15,429 international applicants — non-U.S. citizens and nonlawful permanent residents, including Canadian students — applied to U.S. M.D. programs, and 2,265 of them matriculated.

When talking about international students, it’s helpful to distinguish between two groups, as each faces its own unique set of challenges:

— U.S. citizens and noncitizens who earned their bachelor’s degree outside the U.S. These individuals face inconsistent acceptance of prerequisite coursework and limited acceptance of foreign degrees.

— International students currently in the U.S. on a visa who earned their degree from a U.S. institution. These individuals face citizenship restrictions and a limited number of schools accepting visa holders.

Whether you’re a U.S. citizen who studied abroad or an international student seeking to launch your medical career in the U.S., the journey to medical school is nuanced and complex. While applying with a foreign degree undoubtedly presents unique challenges, with the right preparation, it’s possible to build a competitive application.

Here are three key points to keep in mind.

[Read: Why It’s Still Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite a Doctor Shortage]

Understand Each School’s Academic Requirements

Before applying, carefully review the admissions policies of each school on your list. Some U.S. medical schools don’t consider international students who are on a visa, even if they earned a U.S. bachelor’s degree.

For example, the University of California San Diego School of Medicine‘s application process page states that the school “will consider applications from U.S. citizens, permanent residents of the U.S. (green card holders), and DACA recipients. Applicants that do not satisfy one of these three eligibility requirements will not be considered.”

However, Canadian applicants may have a notable advantage, as most U.S. med schools readily accept bachelor’s degrees from Canadian universities. For example, New York University’s Grossman Long Island School Of Medicine stipulates that “only international students with a bachelor’s from a U.S. or Canadian degree-granting college or university by the time of matriculation are eligible to apply.”

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio considers applicants with Canadian or international degrees only if they have completed at least one year of upper-level science coursework at an accredited U.S. institution prior to applying. Schools that accept this kind of academic supplementation are still evaluating your readiness to handle rigorous coursework in a U.S. classroom setting, so your performance in these courses matters just as much as the courses themselves.

It’s important to remember that this workaround doesn’t guarantee admission, nor does it make an applicant highly competitive. For this reason, applicants may find that the most effective approach is to earn a second bachelor’s degree in the U.S. While this is a major undertaking, it opens the door to a broader range of medical schools and demonstrates that you can thrive in a U.S.-based academic environment.

If a second degree isn’t feasible, consider enrolling in a structured postbaccalaureate or special master’s program that offers strong premedical advising and support.

[Read: How to Demonstrate Professionalism in Medical School Applications]

Build Experience in the United States

Clinical exposure is one of the most critical components of a strong medical school application, as it demonstrates that you’ve taken the time to understand the realities of patient care. For international applicants, medical schools also want to see that you’ve gained insight into the context and workings of the U.S. health care system.

If your only clinical experiences are from another country, admissions committees may have a harder time assessing your readiness to work with American patients in a fast-paced, team-based environment. Volunteering in a hospital, shadowing physicians or working in a clinical support role in the U.S. shows that you are familiar with the local norms and expectations, and that you’ve tested your interest in medicine within the system you plan to train and practice in.

Similarly, involvement in U.S.-based extracurricular activities can help demonstrate your commitment to the community and your ability to collaborate. Look for opportunities that reflect your values, especially those that serve underserved populations, promote health education or support patients navigating difficult circumstances.

[READ: Showing Commitment Is Key When Applying to Medical School.]

Highlight What Makes Your Background Unique

Having an international degree is not just a challenge to overcome, it can also be a strength. Students who have studied and lived in other countries often bring a broadened worldview, adaptability and cultural awareness. These are valuable qualities in future physicians and should be clearly communicated in your application and during your interviews.

If you studied in a non-English-speaking country or became fluent in another language through immersion, be sure to mention it. If your education required you to navigate different academic systems or collaborate with people from diverse cultural backgrounds, explain how those experiences shaped you.

These stories not only add depth to your application, but also show that you’re prepared to work in a globalized health care environment.

Most importantly, tie these experiences back to how they will make you a stronger medical student and future doctor in the U.S. Demonstrating both cultural competence and a clear understanding of the local health care system makes for a compelling combination.

Getting admitted to a U.S. medical school with a degree from abroad takes extra planning, but it’s absolutely possible with the right approach. Focus on fulfilling U.S.-based academic requirements, gaining experiences within the American health care system and sharing how your international background adds value to your journey toward becoming a physician.

More from U.S. News

How to Discuss Diversity in Medical School Application Essays

Pros and Cons of Waiting to Attend Medical School

Should You Attend a New Medical School?

How International Students Can Get Into U.S. Medical Schools originally appeared on usnews.com