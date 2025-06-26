HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $115.3 million.

