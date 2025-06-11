Highest-Paying Pink-Collar Jobs for 2025

These pink-collar jobs pay at least six figures. Pink-collar jobs refer to service-oriented occupations traditionally dominated by women, including roles…

These pink-collar jobs pay at least six figures.

Pink-collar jobs refer to service-oriented occupations traditionally dominated by women, including roles in nursing, administrative support and education. Despite being indispensable to society, these positions are often undervalued and tend to offer lower pay compared to blue- and white-collar jobs.

However, there are still many pink-collar paths that offer well-paying and meaningful careers.

These highest-paying pink-collar jobs are from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking and filtered to include roles in which women make up at least 60% of the workforce. Each job has a median salary above $100,000, based on 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $110,680

Industry: Health care

Medical and health services managers plan, direct and coordinate medical and health services for hospitals, clinics or departments. Women hold around 75% of these roles, according to the BLS.

Most medical and health services managers have at least a bachelor’s degree in health administration, nursing or a related field, although many go on to earn a master’s degree. This profession is expected to grow rapidly within the next decade, with 28.5% projected employment growth from 2023 to 2033, according to the BLS.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

9. Psychologist

Median salary: $117,750

Industry: Health care

Psychologist is another pink-collar job with high female representation. Women make up nearly 75% of psychologists, according to the BLS. Psychologists study human behavior and mental processes and may provide therapy, conduct research or work in schools, hospitals or private practice.

To become a licensed psychologist, you typically need a doctoral degree in psychology, must pass a professional licensing exam and complete supervised clinical experience, which varies by state and specialty.

Learn more about psychologists.

8. Veterinarian

Median salary: $119,100

Industry: Health care

Veterinarians diagnose, treat and help prevent diseases and injuries in animals. They’re also qualified to euthanize sick or dying animals. According to the BLS, women account for more than 64% of veterinarians.

To become a veterinarian, you’ll need a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from an accredited veterinary school, which typically takes four years after completing undergraduate studies. You must pass the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination to practice, and some states may require an additional exam.

Learn more about veterinarians.

7. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $126,260

Industry: Health care

Nurse practitioner isn’t just one of the highest-paying pink-collar jobs, it also ranks first among the 100 Best Jobs. According to the BLS, 87% of nurse practitioners are women.

Nurse practitioners, or advanced practice registered nurses, are registered nurses with additional education. This extra schooling gives them the skills to take patient histories, perform physical exams, order lab tests, prescribe medicines, authorize treatment plans and complete other duties.

To become a nurse practitioner, you’ll first need to become a registered nurse and pass the National Council Licensure Examination. Next, you need a master’s or doctoral degree from an accredited nursing program. You must also attain board certification in your specialty. Exact requirements vary by state, so check with your state’s board of nursing for more details.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

6. Nurse Midwife

Median salary: $129,650

Industry: Health care

Certified nurse midwives are registered nurses who have completed extensive training in midwifery and who have passed a national certification examination. According to the BLS, 87% of registered nurses are female.

Although certified nurse midwives and OB-GYNs both provide prenatal care, deliver babies and offer postpartum support, they’re not the same. Generally, OB-GYNs are trained to manage high-risk pregnancies, perform surgeries like C-sections and treat complex reproductive health issues, whereas midwives typically specialize in lower-risk pregnancies and provide more holistic care during pregnancy and childbirth.

Learn more about nurse midwives.

5. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $130,020

Industry: Health care

Women account for 64% of physician assistants, according to the BLS. These health care professionals examine, diagnose and treat patients in collaboration with a medical team. They can work in virtually all primary care and specialty medical fields, including family medicine, emergency care, pediatrics, surgery and psychiatry.

Becoming a PA typically requires a master’s degree from an accredited physician assistant program, which takes about three years, along with national certification and a state license.

Learn more about physician assistants.

4. Human Resources Manager

Median salary: $136,350

Industry: Business

Women make up 81% of HR managers, according to the BLS. These professionals oversee hiring, training, employee relations and benefits administration. Although most HR managers work in offices, some who work for organizations with offices nationwide may have to travel to visit other branches or recruit employees.

HR managers typically have at least a bachelor’s degree in human resources, business or a related field. Many have also worked in human resources for several years before being given the chance to manage others.

Learn more about human resources managers.

3. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $157,620

Industry: Sales and marketing

According to the BLS, women make up 61% of marketing managers. These professionals help organizations promote their products or services through targeted campaigns, brand strategy and market research. They often lead creative teams, oversee budgets and analyze consumer trends to drive revenue and engagement.

Marketing managers typically have a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field and have worked in the industry for a few years.

Beyond the high salary, the role offers strong job security. The BLS projects 8.2% growth in employment for marketing managers from 2023 to 2033.

Learn more about marketing managers.

2. Pediatrician

Median salary: $198,690

Industry: Health care

Pediatrician is another high-paying pink-collar job worth considering if you’re interested in health care. According to the American Medical Association, women make up 74% of residents in pediatrics.

Pediatricians are doctors who specialize in treating newborns, children, adolescents and young adults. General pediatricians can help diagnose and treat disorders, address developmental delays, deal with behavioral problems and manage chronic illnesses.

To become a pediatrician, you’ll first need to complete a four-year undergraduate degree with pre-med courses like biology and chemistry, then take the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, to apply to medical school. Medical school takes another four years and includes hands-on clinical rotations. After graduating, you must pass a licensing exam and complete a residency program focused on pediatric care.

Learn more about pediatricians.

1. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Median salary: $239,200

Industry: Health care

According to the American Medical Association, women make up 87% of residents in obstetrics and gynecology.

Although obstetricians and gynecologists are often referred to together as OB-GYNs, they represent different specialties within women’s health care. Obstetricians mainly focus on pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care, whereas gynecologists specialize in women’s general reproductive health.

Becoming an OB-GYN takes over a decade of schooling. After college, you must take and pass the MCAT to get into medical school. After graduation, you’ll need to pass the United States Medical Licensing Examination to begin your four-year residency. And after practicing for two years, you must then pass an oral board exam to receive certification.

That said, the time and effort can be worth it as OB-GYN ranks first among the highest-paying jobs.

Learn more about obstetricians and gynecologists.

More from U.S. News

Best Fun Jobs That Pay Well

8 Tips for a Career Change Resume

15 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

Highest-Paying Pink-Collar Jobs for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com