Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs for 2025

Blue-collar jobs are professions often rooted in manual labor, technical tasks and skilled trades, but that doesn’t mean they come with low pay. Many of these hands-on roles — such as those in construction, electrical work and industrial maintenance — offer six-figure salaries, strong job security and opportunities for advancement.

The high-paying blue-collar jobs below are from the U.S. News Best Jobs 100 Best Jobs ranking and fit the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ definition of blue-collar industries, which include construction and extraction, installation, maintenance and repair, production, and transportation and material moving. Each job paid a median annual salary of $60,000 or more in 2023, according to the BLS.

10. Electrician

Median salary: $61,590

Industry: Construction

Electricians install, maintain and repair wiring systems in homes, businesses and industrial settings. They keep the lights on, power flowing and systems running.

Most electricians enter the field through a paid apprenticeship, which combines hands-on training with classroom instruction. Apprenticeships typically last four to five years and are offered through unions, trade associations or employers. Although these programs typically only require a high school diploma, some job seekers choose to earn an associate in applied science degree in electrical construction or a related field from a technical college.

Learn more about electricians.

9. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $61,770

Industry: Maintenance and repair

Wind turbine technicians are responsible for installing and maintaining wind turbines, a physically demanding job that requires them to work outdoors and at heights. Despite the challenges, it’s the fastest-growing job on this list. The BLS projects a 60% employment growth for wind turbine technicians between 2023 and 2033. During that period, an estimated 6,800 jobs should open up.

Many wind turbine techs have a certificate or associate degree in wind energy technology. These programs are offered at technical and community colleges and often cover topics like mechanical systems, electrical components and safety procedures.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

8. Structural Iron and Steelworker

Median salary: $62,760

Industry: Construction

Another physically demanding job is structural iron and steelworker. These workers assemble and install the steel frameworks for buildings and bridges, which requires working at heights and with heavy beams and tools.

Because of the risks involved, most structural iron and steelworkers enter the field through an apprenticeship program that lasts about three to four years. Each year includes roughly 144 hours of classroom instruction and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training.

During the apprenticeship, workers learn to construct metal frameworks and measure, cut and lay rebar. To qualify for an apprenticeship, candidates typically need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma.

Learn more about structural iron and steelworkers.

7. Construction and Building Inspector

Median salary: $67,700

Industry: Construction

Construction and building inspectors ensure that buildings and infrastructure comply with local codes and safety standards. Although it is one of the highest-paying blue-collar jobs, the outlook is relatively weak. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the field is expected to grow by just 0.07% between 2023 and 2033, with only about 100 new positions projected to open during that time.

Most construction and building inspectors start out with experience in construction, plus some formal training or an associate degree. Although workers receive extensive on-the-job training, many states and municipalities still require a license or certification to enter this field.

Learn more about construction and building inspectors.

6. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $68,370

Industry: Social services

Flight attendants play a critical role far beyond serving coffee and snacks. They keep passengers safe, inspect emergency equipment and respond quickly to in-flight safety concerns. While blue-collar jobs are typically associated with manual labor in fields like construction or manufacturing, flight attendants are included in this category under the transportation and material moving classification by the BLS.

Most airlines require flight attendants to have at least a high school diploma and customer service experience. Once they are hired, flight attendants undergo extensive training that covers safety protocols, emergency procedures and Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Learn more about flight attendants.

5. Aircraft Mechanic

Median salary: $75,020

Industry: Maintenance and repair

Aircraft mechanics inspect, maintain and repair a wide range of aircraft to meet safety standards. They’re also responsible for testing systems and troubleshooting problems. Since even minor issues can have serious consequences, this job requires strong attention to detail and accurate recordkeeping.

Those interested in this career path will need some form of postsecondary education, such as certification from an FAA-certified training program. Some mechanics gain training and hands-on experience through military service.

Learn more about aircraft mechanics.

4. Facilities Manager

Median salary: $102,340

Industry: Business

Facilities managers oversee the maintenance and upkeep of an organization’s buildings and ensure they meet safety standards. They can work in various settings, including retail stores, universities, residential complexes and hospitals.

Facilities managers typically have a four-year degree in business, engineering or facility management. They may also start in a maintenance or operations role and move up with experience.

Learn more about facilities managers.

3. Construction Manager

Median salary: $104,900

Industry: Construction

Construction managers oversee building projects from start to finish. Their responsibilities typically include scheduling crews, budgeting, coordinating permitting and ensuring projects are completed on time.

Many construction managers have a bachelor’s in construction management, civil engineering or a related field. But that isn’t the only career path to construction management. An individual could also break into the industry with hands-on experience and extensive on-the-job training.

Learn more about construction managers.

2. Air Traffic Controller

Median salary: $137,380

Industry: Social services

For workers interested in aviation but not in piloting, a career as an air traffic controller is a rewarding alternative. Air traffic controllers are responsible for coordinating safe and efficient takeoffs and landings to prevent collisions and ensure orderly traffic flow.

Air traffic controllers typically have an associate or bachelor’s degree through an FAA-approved Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative program. To work in this field, air traffic controllers must have U.S. citizenship and pass medical and security clearance. They must also be under 31 years old when they start training.

Learn more about air traffic controllers.

1. Pilot

Median salary: $219,140

Industry: Social services

Pilots are responsible for transporting passengers or cargo from point A to point B. They also must perform pre-flight checks, communicate with air traffic control and follow safety measures to ensure passenger safety. Commercial pilots generally fly for airlines, charter companies or private clients.

Those interested in becoming pilots need a commercial pilot’s license from the FAA, which usually means attending flight school and logging a certain number of flight hours. Training for a commercial pilot certificate can be expensive and costs close to $100,000.

Learn more about pilots.

