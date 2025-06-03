Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.05…

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.78 to $1.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE

