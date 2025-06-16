Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Skip Out on a Home Inspection for New Construction

So you’ve found your dream home — a newly built abode with that fresh paint smell, pristine countertops and sleek…

So you’ve found your dream home — a newly built abode with that fresh paint smell, pristine countertops and sleek flooring. As an added bonus, you’re the first one to call it yours. You might even think a home inspection isn’t worth the time or expense. After all, it’s brand new, so what could possibly be wrong with it?

As it turns out, a lot. New homes aren’t immune to inspection issues. According to reporting from the National Association of Realtors, 65% of homebuyers who conducted inspections on their newly built homes found issues, and 24% reported their home did not pass the first inspection.

[READ: Should You Buy a New Build or Previously Owned Home?]

Why New Home Inspections Are Important

Although a home inspection is completely optional, most real estate professionals strongly recommend them as a worthwhile investment, says Cari McGee, a real estate broker with Re/Max Northwest Realtors in Kennewick, Washington. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” McGee says. “What you’re really buying with an inspection is peace of mind, knowing that the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed in areas that you’re never going to check out yourself.”

Home inspectors are typically licensed professionals (depending on the state) specially trained to spot major issues with a home’s condition. If you choose to forgo the inspection those issues could wind up being a costly headache later on, says Austin Jenkins, a certified master home inspector and owner of Quality Home Inspections in Johnson City, Tennessee. Jenkins regularly shares home inspection videos on TikTok, YouTube and other social platforms, garnering more than 430million views. Alarmingly, some of the most egregious issues he’s uncovered during home inspections are in new construction projects.

It’s a growing problem, too. Builders are increasingly under pressure to pump out new homes quickly and efficiently amid rising construction costs. Construction costs accounted for 64.4% of the average price of a new home in 2024 compared to 60.8% in 2022, with inflation in building material prices largely to blame, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ 2024 Cost of Construction Survey.

“Whenever you increase quantity, you decrease quality,” Jenkins says. In his experience, larger builders of cookie-cutter, new home developments tend to have the same quality issues. “Just because it’s a new build doesn’t mean it’s a good deal. The thing that I’m seeing the most is people just cutting corners. They’re trying to get in and out of a job as fast as they can to get their paycheck.”

Common Issues Found During New-Construction Inspections

In new builds, inspections should take place during each stage of construction: first at pre-foundation (before concrete is poured), next a pre-drywall installation inspection (also called a mechanical, electrical and plumbing inspection), and a final inspection when the home is complete, explains Greg DeAvila, a licensed home inspector and owner of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors near Phoenix.

Here are some of the common issues an inspector might find during these phased inspections:

— Plumbing defects: Improperly installed pipes, fixtures or drain lines can cause water damage and mold growth throughout a brand-new home.

— Roof and water management problems: Roofing debris left behind in a hastily done roof install can cause severe damage, and improper flashing around roof penetrations for vents and exhaust can create leak points.

— Structural and foundation issues: This is where the pre-foundation inspection is key. If the structural components or building materials aren’t installed or stored properly, structural issues might develop over time.

— Damaged siding: If contractors fail to measure and cut for HVAC vents and exhausts, you may end up with cracked or poorly sealed siding.

— Interior framing issues: Undersized or improperly measured openings in framing for HVAC ductwork can compromise the structural integrity of the home.

— Poor drainage and property grading: Incorrectly installed HVAC units with inadequate drainage can reduce the lifespan of your system and cause damage to it. Poor property grading means water from gutters won’t drain away from your home, potentially causing flooding and water damage.

— Improper window and door installation: Poor sealing around doors and windows can create drafts that make HVAC systems work harder and less efficiently, potentially increasing your energy bills, too.

— Insulation and energy efficiency issues: Gaps in insulation around HVAC components and system ductwork can also make systems work harder and add up on your energy bills.

— Improper installation of appliances, fixtures or other finishes: Poorly installed thermostats, registers, returns, cabinetry and fixtures can lead to a variety of costly issues that are time-consuming to address later on.

[Related:What to Do When Your House ‘Fails’ Inspection]

Typically, new homes undergo a building code inspection, but that evaluation primarily focuses on structural safety and whether the home meets minimum code requirements. On the other hand, an independent home inspector not only looks at safety, but also considers the quality and craftsmanship of the work at each stage of the build, DeAvila adds.

McGee often goes on home inspections for her new construction buyer clients. She’s seen her fair share of sloppy new construction work hidden behind “seductive” model and spec homes, designed and staged for maximum effect to attract buyers.

“That’s why you need someone who’s outside of the transaction, who is not in love with the home to say, ‘Hey, listen, let’s let some reason get in here, and the reason is going to tell you to go ahead and get a third-party home inspection,’ ” McGee cautions.

[READ: 5 Reasons to Get a Presale Home Inspection]

Tips for Getting a New Home Inspection

Not all home inspectors–or builders, for that matter–are created equal. Here are some tips for choosing a home inspector and handling inspection report issues with your builder.

1. Budget for the home inspection.

An inspection for a newly built home will be more costly than a typical existing-home inspectiondue to the multiple phases and trips your inspector will make to the home site. Buyers typically pay their inspector directly at the time of service. The cost for a home inspection varies depending on the size, location and complexity of the build. According to home improvement network and information company Angi, the average cost of a home inspection for a 2,000-square-foot home ranges from $300 to $400.

DeAvila notes that his company, Pillar To Post, charges about $150 per inspection phase, and bills the buyer upfront for all of the inspections. If, for some reason, the contract is canceled, the buyer is refunded for the inspections that aren’t performed, he adds.

2. Make sure your builder allows independent inspections.

While most builders aren’t threatened by a third-party inspector double-checking their work, some might make the process difficult or assure you it’s not necessary. That, McGee cautions, is a major red flag, and you might want to look around for another builder.

Jenkins agrees, adding that some builders put “wild” limitations on inspections, such as prohibiting drones from capturing video of a roof or prohibiting artificial lighting (such as flashlights). “I would tell clients to stand their ground. A builder who is proud of their product would never discourage somebody from coming in and critiquing it,” Jenkins says.

3. Check your home inspector’s credentials.

Do your homework and ensure your inspector is licensed and has experience with new construction. All but 14 states require a license to perform home inspections; check with your state’s professional licensing board to ensure your inspector is currently licensed.

Additionally, search for a certified home inspector through the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors or the American Society of Home Inspectors. If your builder suggests a home inspector, be wary; chances are they’re working for the builder and are not looking out for your best interests.

4. Attend the home inspection (or send your real estate agent).

Being present at each phase of the home inspection not only gives you a rundown of any major quality or structural issues in real time, but also gives you a detailed education on your home’s major components and systems. You’ll have the opportunity to see the problems your inspector finds, ask questions and learn what issues to look out for as you maintain your new home. Many real estate agents also attend the inspections so they can better advocate on your behalf with the builder when it’s time to request repairs.

5. Double-check your builder’s warranty.

Many builders provide a 12-month new construction warranty after the purchase closes, with up to two years for ductwork, electrical and plumbing systems. During this period, the builder will fix (at no extra cost to the homeowner) certain systems and structural defects within the first year of homeownership, Jenkins explains.

After the warranty period is up, though, you’re on the hook if major defects come to light. That’s why it’s cruccial to read through the warranty and understand what it applies to (and what it doesn’t).

Jenkins advises not to wait until you’re near the end of your warranty period to make claims; communication and processing delays can put you past the warranty deadline, leading to a denial.

More from U.S. News

The 15 Best Big Cities to Live in the U.S. in 2025-2026

Should You Buy or Rent a Home in 2025? A Decision Guide

Should You Buy a New Home Before Selling Your Old One?

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Skip Out on a Home Inspection for New Construction

originally appeared on usnews.com