Health and Safety Tips for Study Abroad Students

Preparing for a study abroad experience goes beyond passports and plane tickets.

To ensure a successful experience, experts say it’s crucial to be proactive about your well-being while in a foreign country. From navigating unfamiliar cities to managing medical incidents, here are seven health and safety tips to take while studying abroad.

Review Travel Advisories

Before you leave your home country, check the latest travel advisories for the country in which you plan to study. For U.S. citizens, the Department of State issues advisories on safety, political stability, crime, health and natural disaster, and other risks in countries around the world.

Travel advisories are ranked on a four-level scale:

— Level 1: Exercise normal precautions

— Level 2: Exercise increased caution

— Level 3: Reconsider travel

— Level 4: Do not travel

A Level 2 advisory may result from petty crime or political protests, while a Level 3 or 4 alert could mean serious or life-threatening risks.

“Be sure to read these entire travel advisories,” Robert Livingston, a student at Providence College in Rhode Island who studied in Italy in 2024, wrote in an email. “They provide important information on local customs and laws, some of which may be legal in the United States but illegal in the host country. They also provide information on general safety, like crime rates, scams, and specific places to avoid.”

U.S. students can receive updates while abroad by enrolling in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free service that connects you with the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate in an emergency.

Research Medication Laws and Restrictions

Some medicines common in the U.S. — like Adderall and some antidepressants — are illegal in some countries, while other drugs may be strictly controlled or difficult to refill abroad.

For permitted medicines, experts recommend bringing enough for your entire stay. However, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says many countries allow only a 30-day supply of certain medicines and require travelers to carry a prescription or medical certificate, so consult your doctor and school in advance.

Carrying illegal medication could lead to jail time, says Gary Rhodes, director of the Center for Global Education at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

If you use glasses or contact lenses, make sure you have enough of what you’ll need and a plan for if anything breaks while abroad, says Neal McKinney, director of study abroad and internship operations at AIFS Abroad.

“Those are just little things that you take for granted with U.S. travel,” he says. “We’re used to taking whatever with us. When you’re crossing national borders, you can’t always do that.”

Travel Wisely

Navigating buses, trains and subways in a foreign country is part of the adventure of studying abroad, but it also requires extra vigilance. Public transportation systems vary widely in reliability and safety, and students may be vulnerable to theft, scams or violations of local laws.

Research how each system works, what routes are the most direct and the hours of operation. Many cities have apps that show schedules and maps in English or other languages.

Avoid using public transportation at night. When possible, ride in more populated train cars or sit near the driver on buses. And let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to arrive, Rhodes says.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Whether you’re on public transportation or walking through town, be aware of what’s going on around you, experts say.

Pickpocketing might be a concern in crowded areas, so secure your valuables and don’t keep your wallet or cell phone in your back pocket, McKinney says. To stay alert, avoid wearing headphones or staring at your phone while in public.

Women have to be especially careful, says Jessi Beyer, a mental health professional who studied in Scotland in 2016 and 2017 as an undergraduate student. She suggests taking self-defense classes prior to studying abroad, adding that some martial arts gyms offer classes for free or a small fee.

“Not only will the skills be useful for you as you go to college, but the confidence you’ll gain from having them in your back pocket adds a bit of safety, too,” she says. “Prioritize your safety over being nice. Take care of yourself, even if it offends someone in the moment, because your life is worth more than someone else’s feelings.”

Watch Your Drink

Whether you’re at a local bar or cafe, keep a close eye on your drink at all times. Criminals may target foreign visitors, especially young college students.

Here are some tips experts suggest for when you’re out and about:

— If you step away from your drink, get a new one.

— Don’t accept drinks from strangers.

— Avoid sharing drinks.

— If your drink tastes, smells or looks odd, stop drinking it.

Also, make sure you’re always with a friend for safety, Rhodes says.

Consider an Insurance Policy

Some universities and third-party study abroad organizations, like AIFS Abroad, offer insurance plans that cover travel and medical issues. Ensure your plan covers your entire stay, says Claudio Klaus, a student at University of Toronto Faculty of Law in Canada. Klaus studied abroad in several countries during undergrad, including Azerbaijan, Croatia and Peru.

“Some universities won’t let you enroll without (an insurance policy), some countries also require it at the port of entry, so it’s good to check that ahead to not be surprised,” he wrote in an email. “If you’re relying on a health insurance plan from back home, ensure to have all the details of how your policy works abroad and ensure to have some easy point of contact.”

Having a policy can help connect you to a local hospital and receive medical documents in a variety of languages, which may ease anxiety around your health while in a foreign country, McKinney says. Make sure your plan covers essentials like routine doctor visits and prescriptions, emergency medical care or hospitalization, mental health support, and coverage in all the countries you plan to visit.

Additionally, travel insurance can be helpful for flight cancellations, lost luggage and other travel related issues.

Have an Emergency Plan

When you’re thousands of miles from home, knowing what to do and who to contact in an emergency is essential. Carry physical and digital copies of these items:

— Phone numbers of family, friends or classmates, and the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

— Prescription medication information.

— Health and travel insurance cards and policy details.

— Passport and other identification.

Also, make sure your cell phone will work where you plan to be. Most carriers offer international plans that allow you to use your device like normal while abroad or on Wi-Fi.

Rhodes also suggests knowing the local 911-equivalent and emergency phrases in the local language.

Keep family and friends aware of your travels plans and send an itinerary in case of emergency, McKinney says.

“In the unlikely event that there is a natural disaster or some sort of terrorism event,” he says, “make sure there’s an easy way that people can identify with where you are and if you’re safe.”

