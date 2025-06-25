H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $898.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

