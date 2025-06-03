Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $46 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $293.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $332 million to $340 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion.

