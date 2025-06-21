Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President JD…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President JD Vance; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Noem; Kaine; Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

