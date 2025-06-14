Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

June 14, 2025, 4:39 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter; Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; retired Gen. Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Padilla, Klobuchar; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; former Vice President Mike Pence.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Padilla; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

