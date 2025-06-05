Guess: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.9 million in…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $647.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 21 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.32 to $1.64 per share.

