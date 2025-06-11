Grupo Financiero Galicia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $154.1 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.51 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGAL

