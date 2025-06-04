Greif: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $47.3 million.…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $47.3 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

