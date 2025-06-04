Greif: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported profit of $47.3 million in its…

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

