Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 25, 2025, 12:14 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 4 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 3.75 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 1 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 2.25 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.77 cent at $3.03 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $1.12 a pound.

