Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 2 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 10 cents at $5.43 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 3.75 cents at $10.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.07 cents at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.1 cents at $3.04 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $1.13 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.