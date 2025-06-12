Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.25 cents at $4.39 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 9.25 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 6.25 cents at $3.80 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 11 cents at $10.42 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 1.03 cents at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.18 cent at $3.11 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.03 cent at $1.09 a pound.

