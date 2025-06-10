Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 9.5 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 17.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 4.5 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $10.59 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.12 cent at $2.19 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.15 cent at $3.12 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.05 cent at $1.07 a pound.

