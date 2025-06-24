Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.15 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.35 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 4.25 cents at $3.64 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 8.25 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.77 cent at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.82 cents at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 1.18 cents at $1.12 a pound.

