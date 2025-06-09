Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.33 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 1.75 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 4.75 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.56 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.23 cents at $2.19 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.18 cent at $3.12 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.05 cent at $1.07 a pound.

