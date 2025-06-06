Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 2.5 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 1.5 cents at $5.47 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 2.75 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.67 cent at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.85 cent at $3.10 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.32 cent at $1.05 a pound.

