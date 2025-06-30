Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.17 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 5.25 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 1.5 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.38 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.6 cent at $3.08 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.97 cent at $1.12 a pound.

