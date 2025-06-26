Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1 cent at $4.09 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.21 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 6.25 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.09 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.28 cent at $3.03 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.63 cent at $1.12 a pound.

