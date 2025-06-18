Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.31 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 19.75 cents at $5.72 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 7.5 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 3.75 cents at $10.76 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.53 cent at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.4 cents at $3.04 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.68 cent at $1.12 a pound.

