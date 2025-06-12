Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 3.25 cents at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 1.25 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.74 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 2.5 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.18 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.08 cent at $3.11 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $1.09 a pound.

