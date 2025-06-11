Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.37 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.34 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.76 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.5 cent at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.15 cent at $2.18 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.98 cents at $3.11 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.38 cent at $1.09 a pound.

