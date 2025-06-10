Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.39 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.35 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 7.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1.1 cents at $2.18 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.15 cents at $3.13 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 1 cents at $1.08 a pound.

