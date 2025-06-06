Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.56 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 5.5 cents at $3.84 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.23 cents at $2.19 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.10 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 2.1 cents at $1.07 a pound.

