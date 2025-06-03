Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 3.5 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 4.75 cents at $5.44 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 1.5 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 6.25 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.02 cent at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.05 cent at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.07 cent at $1.05 a pound.

