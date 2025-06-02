Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.38 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.38 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.81 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.88 cent at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.4 cents at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.12 cent at $1.05 a pound.

